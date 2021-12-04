smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,226.00

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a total market cap of $11.75 million and $12,226.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00058984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.50 or 0.08348624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,345.14 or 0.99376059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002602 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

