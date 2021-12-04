Sologenic Trading Up 49.4% Over Last Week (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Sologenic has a total market cap of $976.11 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00010010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.12 or 0.08333935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00082832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,286.66 or 0.99041541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,951,101 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

