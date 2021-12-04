SOMESING Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $83.72 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $205.60 million and approximately $83.72 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00059757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.45 or 0.08265634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00064138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00083466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,453.86 or 0.98780776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002604 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

