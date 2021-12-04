Spaceswap (MILK2) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,013.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00060252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.07 or 0.08286922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00065002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00084430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,448.32 or 0.99920540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

