SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,712,000 after acquiring an additional 296,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $107.28 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $110.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.09.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.