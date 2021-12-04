Sport and Leisure (SNL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $165.18 Million

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $165.18 million and $7,057.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

SNL is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sport and Leisure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sport and Leisure using one of the exchanges listed above.

