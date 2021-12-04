SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is North Star Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 1.8% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of SS&C Technologies worth $33,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,721,000. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.