STASIS EURO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.35 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002274 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $111.05 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00042078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00239034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 98,825,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

