stETH (Lido) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.91 or 0.08326420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00082679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.47 or 0.98626888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020138 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars.

