Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Cap of $670.65 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00003904 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Storj has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $670.65 million and $295.63 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00237136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,532,265 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

