Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $170.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,165 shares of company stock valued at $40,000,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

