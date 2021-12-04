SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits One Day Volume of $262,670.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004644 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $262,670.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.12 or 0.08333935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00082832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,286.66 or 0.99041541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002614 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,435,939 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

