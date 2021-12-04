Swapcoinz One Day Volume Reaches $107,645.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00060252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.07 or 0.08286922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00065002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00084430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,448.32 or 0.99920540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

