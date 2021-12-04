TenX Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.56 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. TenX has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00237598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

