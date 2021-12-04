TerraUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $7.94 billion and $355.70 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009073 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007407 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 7,934,676,205 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

