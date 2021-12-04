The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Holdings Trimmed by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Bancorp comprises approximately 4.0% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of Bancorp worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 34.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

