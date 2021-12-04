Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $104.04 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $104.04 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.83 or 0.00189866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.02 or 0.00647591 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016179 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00068386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

