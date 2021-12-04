THETA (THETA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $646.45 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, THETA has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and $646.45 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can now be bought for about $5.04 or 0.00010357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00041872 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00237052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

