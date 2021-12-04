TOKPIE Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $17,042.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

