Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Cap Tops $41.35 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $37.60 or 0.00076077 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $41.35 million and $11.29 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.41 or 0.08331901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00064859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00083877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,630.03 or 0.98406738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

