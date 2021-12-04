TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in November

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GRAMF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,731. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

