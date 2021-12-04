TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in November

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GRAMF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,731. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.