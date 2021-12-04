Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $306.84 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

