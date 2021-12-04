Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 4,905 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $139.69 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.73.

