Tranquility Partners LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 118.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,172,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 334,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.