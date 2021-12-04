Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 506 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after purchasing an additional 334,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.58 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

