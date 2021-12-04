Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 561 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 1.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $261.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $272.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

