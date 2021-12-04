TurtleNetwork Price Tops $0.0114 on Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $82.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

