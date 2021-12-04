Typhoon Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,357.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $727,024.55 and $16,357.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00058984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.50 or 0.08348624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,345.14 or 0.99376059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

