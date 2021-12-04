UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. UGI accounts for about 3.5% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in UGI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

