United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $55,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

