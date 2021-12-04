Uquid Coin Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $166.25 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $16.63 or 0.00034174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00041872 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00237052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.