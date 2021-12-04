UTU Protocol Trading Up 48.9% Over Last 7 Days (UTU)

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. UTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $131,070.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UTU Protocol has traded up 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UTU Protocol

UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com . The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

