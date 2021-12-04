V-ID Reaches Market Cap of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001222 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004068 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00041802 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008189 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00239212 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
