Validity (VAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.76 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for $6.01 or 0.00012295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.00626484 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,456,960 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,123 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

