Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Increased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

