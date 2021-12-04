Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Raised by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $19,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,217 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.98 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10.

