Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1,148.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $145.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.