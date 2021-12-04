VIBE (VIBE) Hits Market Cap of $24.34 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 40.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 140.6% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $24.34 million and $662,519.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

