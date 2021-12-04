Wagerr Reaches Market Cap of $4.58 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $9,293.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00625643 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 225,900,944 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

