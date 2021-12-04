Wallington Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 2.0% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of W. R. Berkley worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 561.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after buying an additional 760,317 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,216,000 after buying an additional 472,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 843.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 292,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 104.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,528,000 after purchasing an additional 236,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $77.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

