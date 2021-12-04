Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Linde comprises 3.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Linde by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $320.70 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.35.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.29.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

