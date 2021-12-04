Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up 2.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

