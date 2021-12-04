WINk (WIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.36 or 0.00592654 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.