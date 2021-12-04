Xiotri 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,152.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for approximately $133.29 or 0.00273403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xiotri has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Xiotri has a market cap of $588,895.88 and approximately $4,152.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00237598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

