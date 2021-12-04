Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,330. The company has a market cap of $61.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.35. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

