YFValue (YFV) Market Capitalization Hits $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00239212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

