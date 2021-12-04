Zel One Day Volume Reaches $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00370404 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00161119 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00089890 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000152 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

