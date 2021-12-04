Zenfuse Hits Market Cap of $5.30 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $462,454.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00237598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,573,327 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.