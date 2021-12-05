$0.11 EPS Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of SHO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 2,925,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,972. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

