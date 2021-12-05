$0.18 EPS Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.13. Repay posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

RPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of RPAY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 682,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,610. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Repay has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.